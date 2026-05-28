The "Air Hammer" air defense protocol was enacted on Thursday evening in the Binyamin Region after several drones were seen flying over the city of Beit El.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and are operating in the area.

According to reports from the scene, approximately five drones were identified in the Beit El area and over the nearby village of Jilzoun.

Security forces are conducting extensive searches in the area in an attempt to locate the operators of the drones.

According to an initial assessment by security officials, the drones are not explosive, but rather a type of drone that is prohibited from flying in Judea and Samaria.

Following the identification of the drones and the declaration of the protocol in the sector, nearby emergency response teams activated their defense units to increase preparedness. Military and security forces continue operating in the area to eliminate threats and bring the incident to an end.

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