תיעוד מדרום לבנון: חוסלו מחבלי חיזבאללה שניסו לפגוע בלוחמים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Troops from the IDF's 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, are continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

During the activity, the 869th Unit identified two attempts by terrorist cells to carry out terror attacks against the troops.

In a drone strike and a joint strike with the Israeli Air Force, the terrorists were struck and eliminated.

The troops located numerous weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank rockets, RPG launchers, and an underground weapons storage facility containing mortar shells.