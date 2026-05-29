IDF: The IDF Chief of the General Staff during a tour of IDF positions in the Har Dov area: “The cumulative and multi-system damage inflicted on Hezbollah is significant and unprecedented, with more than 7,500 terrorists eliminated since the start of the war, including 2,500 since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion. We will continue striking the enemy wherever we can and we will expand upon our achievements."

“Our objective is clear - to intensify the damage to Hezbollah, push the terror threat away from our civilians, and strengthen the defense of the northern communities. This is the central goal guiding us in every action and every decision. Even at this moment, our soldiers are advancing and operating with determination, in the air and on the ground. We are acting precisely and responsibly; every additional achievement strengthens the security of our civilians and helps create better conditions for improved future security arrangements."

The IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, visited IDF soldiers today (Friday) together with Northern Command Commander MG Rafi Milo, BG Yair Pelai, BG Yuval Gaz, and additional commanders.

As part of the visit, the Chief of Staff conducted an operational assessment of observation posts at IDF positions in the Har Dov area of Lebanon. These posts overlook the Ayoun Valley and the ridges to the north and west in southern Lebanon. Together with commanders in the field, the Chief of Staff observed the operations of our soldiers in the area.

Remarks by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: “You are doing exceptional work here against complex challenges. You are operating with creativity, initiative, and responsibility, including moving into new areas, and continuing to push back against the enemy, dismantling its capabilities, and striking key targets. Hezbollah has suffered cumulative and unprecedented damage - the elimination of thousands of terrorists, including senior and mid-level commanders. There is no place that can serve as a fortress for Hezbollah, and no place where it will have immunity. The Forward Defense Line is a basis for further operations - wherever we identify a threat, and wherever we are required to remove one, we will act. Wherever there is an operational need to maneuver, we will maneuver. Every blow to Hezbollah is also a blow to the Iranian axis of terror and Iran’s investment in terror proxies in the region. We are prepared for every development and remain at a high level of readiness against Iran as well.

All IDF resources are invested in the Northern Command. Our best soldiers operate here every day. We will continue maximizing our operational freedom of action wherever it is necessary to remove a threat.

Our objective is clear - to intensify the damage to Hezbollah, push the terror threat away from our civilians, and strengthen the defense of the northern communities. This is the central goal guiding us in every action and every decision. Even at this moment, our soldiers are advancing and operating. Every additional achievement on the ground strengthens the security of our civilians and helps create better conditions for improved security arrangements from a position of strength.

The cumulative damage inflicted on Hezbollah is significant and unprecedented, with more than 7,500 terrorists eliminated since the beginning of the war, including 2,500 since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion. We will continue striking the enemy and expanding upon our achievements.

The drone threat is a challenge, but we will overcome it. The battlefield is not predictable and never will be, but we are dedicating the best resources, minds, and capabilities of the IDF to this issue. Operational and technological solutions are already in stages of development and implementation, and we will continue rapidly integrating them into the battlefield. At the same time, we will continue pursuing launch squads, their operators, and their commanders at every level and wherever they operate - from the tactical level in the field to the highest-ranking officials. Wherever we identify a threat, we will strike it.

The month of June is dedicated to appreciation for reservists - I am full of gratitude for you. I am aware of the burden, the difficulty, and the price that you and your families are paying. We are working to expand the force structure and adapt the necessary response for the IDF."