Amid reports of diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire in Lebanon, the IDF has laid out the operational conditions essential for the security of northern residents.

According to a report in Yedioth Ahronoth, the military has outlined three key threshold conditions to the political leadership as a basis for any arrangement.

Among the demands are the creation of a sterile buffer zone south of the Litani River, completely free of Hezbollah operatives and terror infrastructure; maintaining full operational freedom for the IDF to neutralize immediate threats throughout Lebanon, including areas north of the Litani; and initiating a long-term process to disarm Hezbollah under an internationally-supervised mechanism led by the United States.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic discussions, the IDF clarified that no directive has been issued at this stage to prepare for a ceasefire, and combat operations on the ground continue at full intensity.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reiterated this message in discussions with leaders of frontline communities, promising, "We will serve as a buffer before the communities and act to ensure long-term security."