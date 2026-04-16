The oppressive heat which Israel has suffered from since early this week is expected to be replaced with rain, forecasters said.

On Thursday, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. Temperatures will remain above average for the season, and there may be haze and local rainfall.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with strong easterly winds in the northern and central mountains.

Friday will remain warmer than usual and the weather will be hot and dry, with strong winds and haze. Localized rain is expected across much of the country, with possible thunderstorms and a risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert, Dead Sea region, the Negev and the Arava.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop significantly, and harsh winds are expected across most areas of Israel. There may be local rainfall in northern Israel, while haze will persist mostly in the south.