This week's double Torah readings of the portions of Tazria and Metzora focus on the high level of spiritual sensitivity that Torah beckons us to cultivate: sensitivity to the miracle of birth, to relationships, to how we treat others… and to how we speak about others.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the unprecedented and inimitable Biblical phenomena known as 'tzaraat' - a Divine wake-up call which, in reality, becomes a channel for Divine mercy and compassion, providing a wayward individual who alienated others, with the toolkit needed to reintegrate as a responsible and caring member of society.