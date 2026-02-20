The indescribable event of the giving of Torah at Mount Sinai, highlighted by the Voice of G-d and the highest prophetic revelation, is grounded into this world through the Divine commandments that relate to the sanctification of everyday life, and circumstances of human interaction and conflict resolution which we find in the portion of Mishpatim.

Fulfilling the Divine commandments in every situation fills the world with the light of G-d’s presence….and in this week's Torah portion of Terumah, G-d seeks a "home" in this world to rest that presence…the eternal commandment of the building of the Holy Temple.

In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman review the amazing trajectory of the Sinai experience, from the portion of Yitro, through Mishpatim, to this week's portion of Terumah...the bringing of Torah down to earth.