What is the true connection between the Tanach - the Written Torah - and the vast body of teachings that has been handed down ever since the Sinai Revelation, known as the Oral Torah?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine the sacred origin of this unified revelation, focusing on the Oral Torah as the continuous, living transmission that makes up the ongoing, living resonance of the Written Torah.

Our hosts demonstrate, through clear examples, how the Written Torah itself clearly testifies that together, these two halves form a seamless, single flowing garment of Divine wisdom and light.