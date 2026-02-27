This week's Torah portion of Tetzaveh (Ex. 27:20) mysteriously omits the name of Moshe, and though his presence is hidden, he is very much on the scene. But what's that all about?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore this theme of hiddenness -- a major lesson of the Purim story, both past and present.

Our hosts engage in a fascinating discussion of the Breastplate of the High Priest and its mysterious, oracle-like function known as the "Urim V'Thummim", and begin to prepare for the upcoming days of Purim.