A lecture by Israeli academic Professor Michael Ben-Gad at City St. George’s, University of London, was disrupted this week when anti-Israel activists burst into his classroom, shouting accusations and threats. Video circulating online shows protesters with covered faces interrupting Ben-Gad’s lecture, shouting that he had "blood on his hands" and accusing him of serving in the Israeli military.

Chants of “Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea” followed as security staff removed the intruders. According to Professor Ben-Gad, one protester made a direct threat against his life. He told Sky News: “I finished my lecture and it was invaded by protesters who came right up to my face and called me a war criminal and a Nazi. They refused to leave; they were masked. One of them made a threat about having my head chopped off.”

Professor Ben-Gad expressed appreciation for the university’s support, noting that officials had increased security and offered him paid leave. “Under the circumstances, I am carrying on with my duties,” he said. “The students should expect nothing less from me.”

He added that his main concern was for Jewish students who, he said, “have been targeted all over the country.”

The incident follows a series of actions by a group calling itself “City Action for Palestine,” which has targeted Ben-Gad online and described him as a “terrorist.” More than 1,000 academics have signed a letter condemning the harassment campaign and expressing solidarity with the professor.

In a statement, City St George’s said it supports freedom of expression but “will not tolerate the harassment of its staff and students.” The university emphasized that the individuals involved were not affiliated with the institution or its Students’ Union.