Earlier today (Wednesday), an IDF soldier was severely injured, and four additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of rocket fire in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Yesterday, the commander of Battalion 52, Lt. Col. “A.", was seriously wounded during operational activity in southern Lebanon. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

He is the third consecutive commander of the battalion to be wounded during the war. Lt. Col. Daniel Ella, who served as the battalion commander at the beginning of the “Swords of Iron" war, was moderately wounded during fighting in Rafah in July 2024.

Three months later, his replacement, Lt. Col. Yehuda Shalev, was seriously wounded and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Earlier on Tuesday, forces from the Paratroopers Brigade eliminated a squad of three militants who engaged in close-quarters combat with troops in the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon.

During the encounter, ten soldiers were wounded-three seriously, one moderately, and six lightly. All of the wounded were evacuated to a hospital, and their families were notified.

At the start of the exchange of fire, the troops returned fire toward the sources of the attack, while a rapid response was carried out that included tank fire and precise airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.

During the firefight, two militants were killed on the spot, and the structure from which they were operating was struck and destroyed. A third militant, who was identified attempting to flee the scene during the incident, was quickly located and also eliminated in an airstrike.