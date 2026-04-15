IDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, addressed reports of an imminent ceasefire with Lebanon and said the military is prepared to continue fighting while awaiting instructions from the political leadership.

In a statement this evening (Wednesday), Defrin refrained from presenting the army’s position on the matter, emphasizing that the IDF is ready for any scenario but that the decision rests with the political echelon.

He also addressed the shortage of personnel in the military. According to him, “The IDF is lacking between 12,000 and 15,000 soldiers, including 8,000-9,000 combat troops. If service is shortened, it means one fewer company per battalion. Service needs to be extended, and the reserve law must be fixed. I don’t want to comment on a specific law-that’s what the IDF needs."

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded during a briefing to reports claiming that the United States had requested an extension of the ceasefire in Iran, saying they were incorrect.

According to her, the next round of talks between the sides will likely take place in Islamabad.