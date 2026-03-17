IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin issued a statement this evening (Tuesday) and said that Israel is preparing for widespread fire from Lebanon but is also working to thwart this fire through attacks against Hezbollah targets.

He mentioned the assassinations of Iran's acting leader Ali Larijani and the commander of the Basij forces and his deputy, and noted, "We are in the midst of a very significant day in the war. With each passing day, we deepen the damage to the Iranian regime. We will reach all Iranian leaders, anywhere and at any time."

He addressed the question of the fate of the new Supreme Leader in Iran. "Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen recently and we have not heard from him. In any case, he is not immune - we will pursue him, find him and eliminate him."