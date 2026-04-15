The White House denied reports that the Trump Administration had requested the extension of the ceasefire with Iran by two weeks.

"I saw some bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters today (Wednesday).

She stated that the US "remains very much engaged" in the negotiations with Iran and that the administration "feels good about the prospects of a deal."

US President Donald Trump announced earlier today that China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again."

He added, "They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!"