In an attempt to understand President Donald Trump's actions, and particularly to know if there is a basis to the concerns in the defense and diplomatic establishments ahead of a possible deal with Iran, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News spoke with Marc Zell, the chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and a vice president of Republicans Overseas.

"The President's modus operandi is always to leave the other side confused. That's how he was as a businessman, and that's how he is as President, and he always succeeds," says Zell. He believes that due to the US President's various statements, the Iranians have found themselves in a terrible position, and even their own responses are contradictory and confused, with the IRGC's position contradicting that of the Iranian President.

Zell is convinced that "Trump says that he hopes that now the Iranians are serious and that they want to reach a deal, but that the most important thing is the nuclear weapons and the Iranians must give up the enriched uranium. Immediately after that, the Iranians said they don't agree to anything and deny everything. It's all a trick." He points out that he believes the deal is unnecessary since he and President Trump know who he is dealing with. "With any ceasefire, they will take advantage of the time to rebuild their weapons, including their nuclear weapons."

This being said, Zell says that Trump is trying to create a framework where, if the Iranians were to surprisingly agree to such a deal, he would have several effective means to oversee the deal's implementation.

"The Iranians want the US to lift the blockade on the Persian Gulf since it prevents them from exporting their oil. They are drilling and manufacturing oil, but they have no place to put it, and it's filling the country and the sea, creating an economic and environmental disaster. Every day, they lose about half a million dollars in lost revenue. In practice, the US is currently continuing the war against Iran very effectively."

"The Iranians want to lift the blockade and the sanctions and release their assets that are estimated at billions around the world. Now, the Americans are freezing those assets. Trump says that without actual progress and fulfillment of promises regarding nuclear weapons, the proxies, and the ballistic missiles, Iran will not get a cent from its assets, and he will not lift the blockade." All these, according to Zell, were not part of Obama's nuclear deal.

Regarding Israel's concerns about the possibility of a partial deal, Zell says that one must remember that the US is coordinating with Israel. "We are not happy and satisfied with everything that Trump is thinking of doing, but they are known to us."

According to Zell, we must remember the critical significance of the upcoming midterm elections. At the moment, the Republicans have a majority of only two seats in the House of Representatives. If the Democrats win the majority, the only thing the Democratic representatives would do is shoot down all of Trump's moves in terms of the budget and politics, both domestically and against Iran. "It will be a tragedy for the American public," he insists, and states that in such a reality, the American voter votes with their wallet, and now, prices are only rising. Without an improvement in the economy, he is liable to lose his majority.

"Trump doesn't have all the time in the world. He needs to bring the goods to the American people within a few weeks if he wants to win in November. It's a race against time." In contrast, the Iranian side believes it has plenty of time and the power to stall matters for a few months, but "the problem is that they don't know Trump. In America, there are elections, but Trump says he's not pressured. For them (Iran), the economic clock is ticking with the accumulation of oil. Trump's aim is for them not to have nuclear weapons."

Regarding Trump's ability to work under pressure, Zell says that "Trump's veins flow with frozen water, not blood. I trust him. You have to remember what he's done for us, even if it was because of American interests. Never in history has Israel been in a situation as today, and that is thanks to the work by President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Therefore, I'm optimistic. You've got to be alert, but not panic or be alarmed. It's not just against Iran and the oil issue, but also the China issue, the Arab States, food, relations with Europe, and Ukraine, and everything is packed up in the same package. Trump is managing it brilliantly.

Zell also notes that Israel and the US hold much more significant cards than Iran does, including Israel's means within Iran, which are designed to help the day 90 million citizens decide to rise against their oppressive regime. Now, the internal uprising is growing, adding pressure on the regime, its officials, and proxies.