A U.S. F-15 fighter jet that was downed over Iran last month was likely struck by a Chinese‑made shoulder‑fired missile, NBC reported, quoting three sources involved in the investigation.

According to the report, in the early days of the war China also supplied Iran with a long‑range early‑warning radar capable of detecting stealth fighters. U.S. officials are continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident, which is regarded as the first time in decades a U.S. fighter was downed by enemy fire.

The shootdown prompted an extensive rescue operation for the crew. The pilot was rescued within hours, while the navigator was located only after two days and rescued in an operation that Trump described, "one of the boldest operations in history."

The report says it is still unclear exactly when the Chinese weapons systems were transferred to Iran. Nonetheless, the mere use of Chinese‑made military equipment could heighten tensions between Washington and Beijing, especially following President Donald Trump’s recent visit to China.

NBC noted that the White House, in response, pointed to comments Trump made in an interview with Fox News, where he said that President Xi Jinping promised him that China would not send any weapons to Iran. Trump also declared that he both respected and believed the promise at the time.