Israel’s defense establishment fears that a future agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a freeze in IDF operations against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

A senior Northern Command official told Kan News that Hezbollah is applying heavy pressure on Iran to be included in the agreement and is pushing for a full ceasefire.

According to the report, Israel fears that an agreement including Hezbollah could lead to a halt in airstrikes and even to an American demand for IDF forces to withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon.

The senior Northern Command official said that "the organization is weak, despite the attacks it is carrying out from deep inside the territory against IDF forces - mainly using explosive drones, UAVs, and rockets."

He added, "Hezbollah is fighting for its life."

Meanwhile, CNN reported that at least 50 access tunnels to Iran's underground "missile cities" were cleaned out and repaired after they were blocked following Israeli strikes.