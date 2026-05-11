עימות בין הורים שכולים לאחמד טיבי ערוץ הכנסת

An irregular incident unfolded in the Knesset on Monday when bereaved families sitting in the press gallery disrupted MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al), as he explained in Arabic his objection to the law to bring the Nukhba terrorists who carried out the October 7th Massacre to justice.

Knesset Deputy Speaker MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid), who presided over the session, asked the bereaved families, led by Itzik Bonzel, to remain silent.

Bonzel, whose son, Amit, fell in battle in Gaza, shouted at Tibi: "What objections do you have? This is shameful. Our children were murdered, and it's shameful that you object."

At one point, MK Tibi responded: "Even bereaved families, whom we treat differently, must comply with regulations. They are not allowed to slander me from the podium. I am also a bereaved family member."

Later, Tibi called out Bonzel, shouting at him: "I understand there are elections, you're a politician."

MK Cohen demanded that Tibi stop attacking the bereaved families, who continued to chant "murderer" at him. After several minutes, Cohen announced a short break to calm the tensions.