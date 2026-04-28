Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday), spoke with the family of the late Binyamin Yemanu Zelka, who was murdered in Petah Tikva, and with the family of the late Destaw Tsakul, who was also brutally murdered in Be’er Sheva. In both cases, the perpetrators were groups of lawless youths.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound shock to the families over these criminal acts that cut short the lives of wonderful young men who had their entire futures ahead of them.

Prime Minister Netanyahu conveyed his solidarity with the families and offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, his wife, and all citizens of Israel.

The Prime Minister was deeply moved when Balata, Binyamin’s father, shared that his beloved son was named after him.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called for the heinous murderers to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He instructed the Minister of National Security and the Minister of Education to increase enforcement on the streets and to hold a focused dialogue within the education system to ensure that such incidents do not recur.