On Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and terror victims, Tali Dee spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the terror attack three years ago on Passover in which she lost her mother, Lucy, and her sisters, Maia and Rina.

Recounting the events of that day, Dee described how the family had set out on a trip north in two separate cars. She traveled with her father and brother, while her mother was with her sisters and another passenger.

“We already arrived at our destination, and then we heard on the news that there was a terror attack," she said. “We never thought that it could have been our car."

As reports began to include images, the realization set in. “We recognized that it was a white Nissan Micra… and then in another picture, we recognized one of the bags that we took. That’s when we started to really panic."

Attempts to reach her mother and sisters went unanswered. “My dad started driving in the direction of the attack… the whole way we were just praying and saying Psalms, and we just hoped that everyone was okay."

During the drive, the family received partial information. “They told us that there were three women in the car and that two were declared dead and one was on the way to the hospital," Dee said.

Upon arriving at the scene, her father went to identify the victims. “Once my father came out… that’s when we understood that it was our car and our family has now completely changed."

The family then made their way to the hospital, where Dee’s mother had been taken. Friends and relatives gathered to support them. “We had a support system," she noted.

Her mother underwent emergency surgery, and for a brief time, there was hope. “They said that maybe she would be able to speak again," Dee recalled. During those days, the family buried Maia and Rina while still holding onto that hope.

Three days later, her mother was declared brain dead. Dee described how the family chose to donate her organs. “That’s when we had the opportunity to donate her limbs and save another five lives." She added that the story inspired others as well: “Other people also were inspired to donate their organs."

Reflecting on the period that followed, Dee said the initial weeks were extremely difficult. “For the first few weeks I could barely do simple tasks."

Over time, with support from family, friends, and the broader community, she began to rebuild. “We have such a good support system… we really felt that the people of Israel were with us through these times."

She emphasized a conscious decision to respond to the tragedy with strength. “We understood that we can’t let the terrorists achieve what they were trying to achieve, which was to break us," she said. “We had to live even more because of our loss and… be even happier because of our loss."

Nearly three years later, Dee described reaching a place she could not have imagined in those early days. She recently became engaged and is preparing for her wedding.

“G-d willing, I’m going to be wearing my mother’s wedding dress," she said, explaining that she feels the presence of her mother and sisters continues to accompany her. She also plans to incorporate meaningful elements connected to her sisters, including using a wedding canopy made in Maia’s memory and wearing Rina’s jewelry.

“I feel like they’re with us at all times and that they’re in our hearts," she said.

Her fiancé chose to propose on the third anniversary of the attack. Dee described the timing as deeply significant. “Three years ago, I could have never imagined where I would be… and now three years later to be proposed… to show and to prove to everyone that no matter how many people try to bring us down… we’re still going to bring more life into the world."

She concluded with a message of resilience and continuity. “We’re still going to prevail and continue forward."