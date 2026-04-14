In a statement released today (Tuesday), Defense Minister Katz said that for the first time in many years, Israel is stronger and more secure and is no longer under threat of destruction.

He attributed this strategic shift to the killing of Khamenei-whom he described as the architect and leader of the plan to destroy Israel-and to the military operations “Like a Lion" and “Rising Lion," which significantly impaired Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.

Despite these achievements, the defense minister emphasized that the campaign is not yet over. According to him, the enriched material still held by Iran could serve as a basis for a future attempt to restart its nuclear project. “The United States and Israel have defined the removal of this material from Iran as a prerequisite for ending the campaign," Katz stated, stressing that this is the central focus of current joint efforts with the Trump administration.

Regarding Iran’s regional proxies, Katz said the regional landscape has changed dramatically: the Syrian regime has collapsed, and the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas have been severely weakened and have lost their ability to pose a strategic threat to Israel.

Katz concluded by stating that the IDF will continue to address the remaining capabilities of these groups “with full commitment and maximum force."