In a ruling issued today (Monday), the Supreme Court of Israel determined that the military is obligated to provide equal opportunities for men and women in all assignments-including frontline combat roles.

The justices ruled that the IDF must evaluate candidates solely based on their personal and professional abilities, regardless of gender.

A central and significant part of the ruling concerns the integration of women into the Armored Corps. The court accepted the petitioners’ position and required the IDF to allow women to participate in operational trials within maneuvering armored units as early as this coming November.

The decision was delivered by Justice Daphne Barak-Erez, joined by Justice Ruth Ronen, against the dissenting opinion of Deputy President Noam Sohlberg.

Until now, women have served in tanks במסגרת border defense units, but this ruling paves the way for their integration into maneuvering armored brigades-those intended to operate deep inside enemy territory.