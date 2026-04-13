Dan Bilzerian, the mega-influencer who’s spread conspiracy theories about Jews and said he wants to “kill Israelis," is running for Congress.

Bilzerian registered last week to run in the Republican primary against the Jewish far-right firebrand Rep. Randy Fine in Florida’s sixth district. Bilzerian initially gained fame for his Instagram photos alongside bikini-clad women but has since become a vocal critic of Israel and Jews - and has repeatedly called Fine a “fat Jew" in the lead-up to his campaign launch.

In a TMZ interview after Bilzerian announced his candidacy, the outlet’s Jewish founder, Harvey Levin, questioned the influencer on whether his use of the phrase “fat Jew" was antisemitic.

“[Fine] literally talks about how Muslims are lower than dogs, so, is that Islamophobic?" Bilzerian shot back. Fine drew bipartisan criticism for his comments earlier this year.

“Yes," TMZ’s Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere responded. (Bilzerian added that Fine “tweets that, and he’s a senator," though Fine is actually a member of the US House of Representatives who was formerly a state senator.)

Bilzerian responded to a follow-up question by denying that he’s antisemitic - and questioning the term “antisemitism" altogether, saying it’s been “hijacked to only talk about Jews."

“No, I’m not antisemitic. I think that that’s kind of a made-up term, I think the Palestinians are the real Semites," Bilzerian said.

“Was Hitler antisemitic?" Levin asked.

Bilzerian did not say.

“Like I said, the term is focused solely on Jews, but actual Semites are the Arabs," he answered. “And Palestinians are Semites as well. They actually have more DNA lineage to that region than any of the Eastern European Ashkenazi Jews that have taken it from them."

The comments were nothing new for Bilzerian, who has 30 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on X. He regularly tweets opinions like “Jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to the world today," questions the accuracy of the statistic that 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust, and reposts clips of avowed antisemite Nick Fuentes.

But now, Bilzerian’s foray into electoral politics could serve as a test of the popularity of an emerging, anti-Israel faction within the Republican party headlined by figures like Tucker Carlson and Fuentes, who’ve espoused conspiracy theories about Jews.

Those figures’ opposition to the war in Iran have sped up their dissent from US President Donald Trump. During the TMZ interview, Bilzerian said Fine should be tried for treason for putting “Israel before America," and also criticized Trump for being “Israel first." He has tweeted that Trump “needs to be impeached."

(Ironically, Fine introduced a bill that would ban dual citizens from serving in Congress, and Bilzerian is a dual American-Armenian citizen.)

Bilzerian is not the only anti-Israel Republican challenger to Fine, a staunch Israel supporter who’s been backed by AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“I appreciate @DanBilzerian‘s zeal to take @RepFine out of Congress. I’ve been working tirelessly for one year on the same goal," wrote Aaron Baker, who’s been endorsed by the Anti-Zionist America PAC. “I would however also appreciate if Dan ran for FL-16 much closer to where he grew up. Make @AIPAC spend $ defending more seats. Divide and conquer." FL-16’s current representative, Vern Buchanan, was endorsed by AIPAC in 2024.

But Bilzerian, with his 29.6 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million on X, brings a larger national audience to the congressional primary.

“I’d never heard of this guy before, until a couple of days ago, but having watched your interview, it’s clear that he simply doesn’t like Jews. In America you’re allowed to do that," Fine said on a TMZ appearance following Bilzerian’s. But, he continued, “I don’t think it’s going to work out to become a congressman, having that perspective."

Bilzerian gained many of his followers when he was the “king of Instagram," posting photos of himself surrounded by scantily clad women, sports cars and with large guns. In June 2015, Bilzerian said he would be running for president, though by December he’d gotten behind the candidacy of Trump.

Before that, he’d served four years in the US Navy starting in 1999, and dropped out of the University of Florida to play professional poker. His father, Paul Bilzerian, is a businessman who, as a corporate takeover specialist, was sentenced to four years in prison for federal crimes including fraud and criminal conspiracy.

In the months after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing war in Gaza, Bilzerian’s social media presence began taking its current shape of focusing predominantly on Israel and, eventually, Jews.

“Do you think the Israeli attacks on Gaza are justified or f-ked up?" Bilzerian asked his followers on Nov. 6, 2023. By 2024, the occasional surveys he took of his followers became pointedly focused on Jews.

“Who causes the majority of the worlds problems," he asked, with users overwhelmingly voting for the multiple-choice option “16 million Jews."

In January 2025, Bilzerian asked his followers whether Hitler was a “good person," a “terrible person," or if they didn’t know. A third of the 178,000 voters said Hitler was a “good person," and another 23% said they didn’t know.

Bilzerian laid out his views on Jewish people in a 2024 interview with conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David, during which he said Jews “knew about 9/11" and “had JFK assassinated."

Later that year, conservative media personality Piers Morgan asked Bilzerian how many Jews he believed died in the Holocaust.

“I don’t know, but I would bet my entire net worth that it was under 6 million," Bilzerian said.

According to FEC filings, Bilzerian’s campaign treasurer is Patrick Krason. Krason was also the treasurer for the short-lived presidential campaign of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, another public figure who’s spread conspiracy theories about Jews.

Bilzerian has promoted the “Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, claiming that Jews control the media and are using that position to push an “anti-white agenda" and replacein whites with non-white immigrants.

“It started with the jewish owned news stations telling us ‘white supremacy is the greatest threat to America,’" Bilzerian wrote last year. “Whites were replaced in movies & streaming networks. Then the Jewish exec run Blackrock forced DEI on all major corps."

Bilzerian often cites passages from the Talmud to make claims about Jewish beliefs, such as that Jews approve of stealing and raping as long as the crimes are committed against non-Jews. Other figures like Candace Owens have similarly taken passages from the Talmud, but rabbis have criticized those figures for using quotes that are mistranslated and often taken out of context from the text, which includes centuries of rabbinic debates and is not a formal code of laws.

During a stream with the influencer Sneako, who has also spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, Bilzerian said he supports “exterminating Israel" and that he “would sign up tomorrow and go f-king put boots on the ground and go f-king kill Israelis."

“Give me a rifle and send me the f-k over there," he said, adding, “I truly believe that the majority of that country is evil."

On Morgan’s show, Bilzerian said Judaism innately promotes “Jewish supremacy," and pointed to the State of Israel as being the result of that ideology.

“Israel is a manifestation of that religion," he said. “And I think that religion is terrible."