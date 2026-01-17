In the fall, a video of Nick Fuentes criticizing US President Donald Trump drew the praise of progressive ex-Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

“Finally getting it Nick," Bowman commented, apparently recognizing some common ground between himself on the left and Fuentes, on the far right, who said in the video that Trump was “better than the Democrats for Israel, for the oil and gas industry, for Silicon Valley, for Wall Street," but said he wasn’t “better for us."

Now, Fuentes says there is actually no common ground between him and those on the left.

“My problem with Trump isn’t that he’s Hitler - my problem with Trump is that he is not Hitler," Fuentes said during his streaming show on Tuesday, which focused mostly on the potential for an American attack on Iran.

He continued, “You have all these left-wing people saying, ‘Why do I agree with Nick Fuentes?’ It’s like, I’m criticizing Trump because there’s not enough deportations, there’s not enough ICE brutality, there’s not enough National Guard. Sort of a big difference!"

Fuentes, the streamer and avowed antisemite who has previously said Hitler was “very f-king cool," has been gaining more traction as a voice on the right. His interview with Tucker Carlson in October plunged Republicans into an ongoing debate over antisemitism within their ranks, inflaming the divide between a pro-Israel wing of the party and an emerging, isolationist “America First" wing that’s against US military assistance to Israel.

Once a pro-Trump MAGA Republican, Fuentes has become the leader of the “groyper" movement advocating for farther-right positions. The set of Fuentes’ show includes both a hat and a mug with the words “America First" on his desk.

In a New York Times interview, Trump recently weighed in on rising tensions within the Republican Party, saying Republican leaders should “absolutely" condemn figures who promote antisemitism, and that he does not approve of antisemites in the party.

“No, I don’t. I think we don’t need them. I think we don’t like them," replied Trump when asked by a reporter whether there was room within the Republican coalition for antisemitic figures.

Asked if he would condemn Fuentes, Trump initially claimed that he didn’t know the antisemitic streamer, before acknowledging that he had had dinner with him alongside Kanye West in 2022.

“I had dinner with him, one time, where he came as a guest of Kanye West. I didn’t know who he was bringing," Trump said. “He said, ‘Do you mind if I bring a friend?’ I said, ‘I don’t care.’ And it was Nick Fuentes? I don’t know Nick Fuentes."

Trump flaunted his pro-Israel bona fides in the interview, mentioning the recent announcement that he was nominated for Israel’s top civilian honor and calling himself the “best president of the United States in the history of this country toward Israel."

Fuentes, meanwhile, spent the bulk of his show on Tuesday speculating that Trump will order the US to attack Iran, and concluded that “Israel is holding our hand walking us down the road toward an inevitable war."