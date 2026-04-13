As part of the operational activity in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel route of the Hezbollah terror organization used for planning and advancing terror activities against IDF soldiers.

The IDF stressed, "The tunnel was dismantled after the soldiers completed searches and operational inspections inside it."

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow any harm to the civilians of the State of Israel."