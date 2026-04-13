Rabbi David Leibel has called on the haredi public to change its approach to Holocaust Remembrance Day and take an active part in it.

In an article published in the Achvata journal of the "Achvat Torah" network, Rabbi Leibel argued that changes in the character of the day require renewed consideration.

"In the past, this day was tied to an ethos of heroism and rebellion," he wrote. "Over the years, it has become a day of simple mourning for the six million. This change requires us to reexamine how we participate."

Explaining the difficulty felt by the broader public, he added, "Holocaust Remembrance Day is one of the more complex issues in our relationship with the secular public, which sometimes feels that we are alienated from the memory of the victims and struggles to understand why."

The first reason, Rabbi Leibel noted, is halakhic, or related to Jewish law: "It is difficult to establish days of mourning in the month of Nissan, during which eulogies and fasting are forbidden. For this reason, the Chief Rabbinate rejected the date of the 27th of Nissan even before the establishment of the State, and instead set [Holocaust Memorial Day for] the 10th of Tevet."

The second reason, he said, relates to identity: "The haredi public uses strategies of conservatism and differentiation to cope with secularization. Establishing special [commemorative] days falls under the authority of Torah sages, and they determined that in our time there is no need for this."

However, in Rabbi Leibel's view, the time has come to reconsider.

He explained, "Over the years, the way the Holocaust is perceived has changed, even within the Zionist establishment. The public has abandoned the founders’ original intention. Today it is a day of simple pain over the six million, not a celebration of physical heroism."

"It is not wise to cling to old customs simply because that is how we acted in the past, without examining what is happening around us. There are valid foundations for resistance, but after we have firmly established our distinct identity, perhaps it is no longer appropriate that a large part of the nation is engaged in mourning and remembering millions of murdered Jews, while we appear as if it does not concern us."

Instead, Rabbi Leibel suggested, "It is possible to find ways to participate without compromising halakha or differentiation. Whether through reciting Psalms or other means - the main thing is to express solidarity with the rest of the nation, so they understand that we are part of them and that this pain belongs to us as well."