During a conference titled "From Holocaust to Growth: Antisemitism Then and Now" at Ono Academic College, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, captivity survivor Agam Berger and Israeli singer Shuli Rand delivered a moving musical performance.

With Agam playing her violin and Shuli singing, the song "Ve'Afilu B'Hastara," which discusses G-d's presence even in the most difficult times, was timed perfectly with the return of the final deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, and the first anniversary of Berger's release from captivity.

The conference was held in memory of the Holocaust survivor Meir Granat, the father of famous soccer coach Avram Grant, and included addresses by Ono College President Prof. Shlomo Noy, the artist Tzufit Grant, Yad Vashem Board Chairman Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, and captivity survivor Omri Miran.

In honor of the conference, a special interview was conducted with Grant alongside Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, with Kai Höss, the grandson of Auschwitz extermination camp commandant Rudolf Höss.