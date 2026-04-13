Data published Monday morning by the ERAN emotional support organization and the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims indicate a sharp rise in distress among Holocaust survivors living in Israel since the start of the “Swords of Iron" war in October 2023.

According to the data, more than 11,600 calls were received by ERAN, about one-third of them during Operation “Roaring Lion."

In addition, around 50 Holocaust survivors were harmed in their homes during the campaign against Iran, while many others are struggling with constant fear due to a lack of adequate shelter during sirens.

At the same time, 36% of survivors require assistance in purchasing basic food, and 27% have been forced to forgo food due to financial hardship or mobility limitations.

The data also shows that more than 70,000 survivors (65%) live alone, and most of them (75%) are defined as requiring nursing care, with reports of severe loneliness and helplessness during emergency situations.