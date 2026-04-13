US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday night and commented on the planned US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which will go into effect on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

“As you know, at 10 o'clock tomorrow, we have a blockade going into effect. Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil, and that would be very effective..but there are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil and then go and take it. So they're not going to go through the Hormuz Strait. And ultimately that'll be corrected."

But in the meantime, they're using us. We have more oil because of Drill Baby Drill. We have more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together.

So if you look at Russia and Saudi Arabia, two big ones, we have much more oil than they have put together. And what's happening is boats are coming over here, filling up. We don't have to go through the Hormuz Strait.

Commenting on the failed talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan over the weekend, Trump stressed that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

“I think Iran is in very bad shape. I think they're very desperate. We had a meeting that lasted 21 hours. We understand the situation better than anybody. And Iran's in very bad shape," Trump stated.

He stressed, “And just so you understand, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. There is no way that they're going to get it. They still want it. And they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

Trump also stated that he “does not care" whether or not Iran returns to the negotiating table.

“I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine. Their military is gone. Their missiles are largely depleted. The manufacturing capability for missiles and drones is largely defeated. We've been very nice. We haven't ripped down too many bridges. We did one only because they broke their word, they broke their promise. And remember, their promise was that they were going to open the Hormuz Strait. They didn't do it. They lied," said Trump.