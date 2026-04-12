US Vice President JD Vance said early Sunday morning that talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan had concluded after 21 hours without an agreement after Iran did not accept Washington’s terms for an agreement.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Vance expressed appreciation for his Pakistani hosts while delivering a sober assessment of the outcome.

Vance described the talks as substantive but ultimately unsuccessful in securing a deal.

"We've been at it now for 21 hours, and we've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news," he said. "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America."

He added, "So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement."

Vance emphasized that the United States had clearly communicated its positions during the negotiations.

"We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on, and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms," the Vice President said.

When asked what specifically Iran had rejected, Vance declined to detail the private discussions publicly.

"Well, I won't go into all the details because I don't want to negotiate in public after we negotiated for 21 hours in private," he said. "But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations."

Vance noted the current state of Iran's nuclear infrastructure while stressing the need for long-term commitment.

"Again, their nuclear programs, such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they've had before, they've been destroyed. But the simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term? We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will," he said.

He described the US approach as flexible and conducted in good faith.

"The President told us, you need to come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal. We did that, and unfortunately we weren't able to make any headway."

Vance confirmed frequent communication with President Trump and the national security team throughout the extended talks. He concluded by noting that the US was departing with what he called its final offer.

"We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith. And we leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer," Vance said. "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."