US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that its forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on Monday starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," said CENTCOM in a statement.

It added, “CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports."

CENTCOM said that additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade, advising all mariners to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

The statement from CENTCOM came hours after Trump said the US Navy would impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s announcement, made on Truth Social, followed an announcement by Vice President JD Vance that talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan had concluded after 21 hours without an agreement after Iran did not accept Washington’s terms for an agreement.

Vance emphasized that the United States had clearly communicated its positions during the negotiations.

"We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on, and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms," the Vice President said.

Vance explained that the US demands “an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations."