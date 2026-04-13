Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday commented on the failed talks with the US, held in Pakistan over the weekend.

In a post on social media, Araghchi claimed that the Islamic Republic negotiated with the US in good faith but encountered maximalist demands that prevented an agreement.

“In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with US in good faith to end war," the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, adding, “But when just inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU’, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade."

“Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity," added Araghchi.

Vice President JD Vance said early Sunday morning that talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan had concluded after 21 hours without an agreement after Iran did not accept Washington’s terms for an agreement.

Vance emphasized that the United States had clearly communicated its positions during the negotiations.

"We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on, and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms," the Vice President said.

Vance explained that the US demands “an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the United States failed to gain Iran’s trust during the negotiations held in Pakistan.

In remarks published after the talks, Ghalibaf said that prior to the negotiations, Iran had emphasized its “goodwill and necessary determination," but noted a lack of trust stemming from past experiences.

“My colleagues in the Iranian delegation presented forward-looking initiatives, but in the end, the other side could not gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," he said.

Ghalibaf added that the US had come to understand Iran’s “logic and principles," and now faces a decision on whether it can build the necessary trust. “Now is the time for the US to decide whether it can gain our trust or not," he stated.