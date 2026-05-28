US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding that would extend the ceasefire and begin negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, according to Axios.

The report cited two US officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts as saying that President Donald Trump has not yet granted final approval for the agreement.

According to the report, the proposed memorandum would mark a major diplomatic development since the outbreak of the war, though additional negotiations would still be required to address the administration’s demands regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.

US officials told Axios that most of the terms had been finalized by Tuesday, pending approval from senior leadership on both sides.

The officials said Iranian representatives later informed mediators that the required approvals had been obtained and that Tehran was ready to sign the agreement. Iran has not publicly confirmed the claim.

US negotiators briefed President Trump on the details of the proposal, but he did not immediately approve it. One US official said the President told mediators he wanted several days to consider the matter.

The report noted that Trump and his advisers had previously believed they were nearing an agreement at several earlier stages of the war, but no arrangement was ultimately reached.

Under the terms of the proposed memorandum, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain unrestricted. A US official said the arrangement would prohibit tolls or harassment and would require Iran to remove all mines from the waterway within 30 days.

The report added that the US naval blockade would be lifted gradually, in line with the restoration of commercial shipping.

US officials also said the memorandum would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons. During the 60-day period, negotiations would initially focus on the disposition of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the issue of Iranian enrichment.

According to the report, the United States would also agree to discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the negotiations. The memorandum would additionally include discussions on mechanisms aimed at enabling Iran to receive goods and humanitarian assistance.