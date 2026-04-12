Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the United States failed to gain Iran’s trust during the recent round of negotiations held in Pakistan, following the departure of the American delegation.

In remarks published after the talks, Ghalibaf said that prior to the negotiations, Iran had emphasized its “goodwill and necessary determination," but noted a lack of trust stemming from past experiences.

“My colleagues in the Iranian delegation presented forward-looking initiatives, but in the end, the other side could not gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," he said.

Ghalibaf added that the US had come to understand Iran’s “logic and principles," and now faces a decision on whether it can build the necessary trust. “Now is the time for the US to decide whether it can gain our trust or not," he stated.

He further emphasized that Iran views “power diplomacy" as a parallel approach alongside military struggle in pursuing the rights of the Iranian people, adding that efforts to consolidate what he described as the achievements of “forty days of national defense" would continue without pause.

Ghalibaf also expressed appreciation to Pakistan for hosting and facilitating the talks, referring to the country as a “friend and brother" and sending greetings to its people.

Concluding his remarks, he thanked the Iranian public for their support, saying Iran stands as “one body with 90 million lives," and praised citizens for backing the leadership and negotiators during the discussions.

The statement came after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad ended after 21 hours without an agreement, stating that Iran had rejected US terms.

Speaking to reporters, Vance described the talks as substantive but unsuccessful, noting that the United States had clearly outlined its conditions, including a commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump also addressed the talks, stating that the US would “win regardless" of the outcome and asserting that Iran had been militarily weakened, while indicating that negotiations were ongoing at the time.