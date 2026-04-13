Two IDF soldiers from the 98th Division were moderately injured on Sunday from the impact of a rocket that was fired toward them in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families have been notified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured southern Lebanon on Sunday alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Northern Command head Rafi Milo.

As part of the visit, Netanyahu entered the security zone established by the IDF in conquered Lebanese territory, where he observed ongoing military operations at close range.

Speaking during the tour, Netanyahu praised the troops’ morale and performance. “There is a wonderful spirit here and a willingness to fight, and they are fighting well," he said, adding that operations are continuing both along the border and within the security strip in Lebanon.

He stated that the establishment of the security zone has helped thwart potential cross-border incursions and reduce threats such as anti-tank fire and rocket attacks, while noting that further efforts are still required.

“We have done tremendous work and achieved significant successes, but there is more to be done, and we are doing it," Netanyahu said.

He also stated that Israel’s military actions have reshaped the regional balance of power. According to Netanyahu, Israel’s adversaries, led by Iran and its allies, had sought to destroy the country but are now focused on their own survival.

“This is a tremendous achievement for Israel and the IDF, including our regular soldiers and reservists. The people of Israel salute you," he concluded.