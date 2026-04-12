Israel is interested in resuming the war against Iran, according to a report this evening (Sunday) on Kan News.

According to a senior security official, Operation “Roaring Lion" was halted too early, before sufficient pressure was applied on Iran regarding its nuclear program and ballistic missiles, and while the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

According to the report, Israel is now awaiting a decision from President Donald Trump, while at the same time the IDF is preparing together with the U.S. military to renew the campaign in Iran.

As part of the preparations, reinforcements of American forces continue to flow into the Middle East, and coordination between the countries is being conducted at the highest levels. Tomorrow, the commander of U.S. Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, is expected to visit Israel.

If approval is received from the White House, Israel intends to expand its list of targets and strike national infrastructure and energy reserves across Iran. The goal is to exert severe economic pressure on the Iranian regime, forcing it to abandon its nuclear ambitions.