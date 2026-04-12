The Ministry of Finance on Sunday released a preliminary assessment of the economic impact of Operation Roaring Lion, estimating that the government’s direct budgetary costs have reached approximately NIS 35 billion.

According to the report, the figure remains subject to revision but is already incorporated into the state budget approved for 2026. The largest share of the spending, around NIS 22 billion, was allocated to the defense establishment, covering procurement and the expanded mobilization of reserve forces beyond initial plans.

An additional NIS 12 billion was directed toward compensation programs for businesses and workers affected by the fighting, as well as for property damage caused by rocket fire. These measures include financial aid to impacted businesses and state-funded unpaid leave arrangements for employees.

Roughly NIS 1 billion more was spent on civilian needs, including healthcare system adjustments, assistance to victims of hostilities, and support for local authorities. The funding also covered emergency response efforts led by the Welfare Ministry.

The Treasury emphasized that, at this stage, the costs do not require exceeding the approved state budget, though it cautioned that expenses could rise if the situation escalates further.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commended the ministry’s performance during the operation, stating that its management played a key role in maintaining economic stability. He added that alongside supporting military efforts, the ministry and the Tax Authority worked to assist affected citizens, employees, and businesses during the crisis.