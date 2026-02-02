The Finance Ministry estimates that the Fitch credit rating agency will raise Israel’s rating outlook in the coming weeks, following a similar move by Moody’s over the weekend.

The assessment is based on discussions held last month between senior economic officials and representatives of Fitch, during which it became clear that the agency's sentiment toward the Israeli economy has improved in a similar fashion.

In November, S&P was the first agency to upgrade Israel’s rating outlook from negative to stable.

According to Moody’s announcement over the weekend, the key factor that influenced its decision was a decline in security risk.

The agency cited the end of the military confrontation with Iran in June 2025, along with ceasefires reached with Hamas in Gaza and with Hezbollah in Lebanon. In its assessment, these developments have led to Israel’s exposure to geopolitical risk “declining significantly."