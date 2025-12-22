Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding the VAT exemption on personal imports from $75 to $150.

The order will be published in the official registry and is set to take effect overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The higher exemption is expected to significantly broaden the range of products Israelis can order from abroad, particularly through international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Raising the threshold is also expected to reduce the overall cost of purchases, as consumers will be able to include more items in a single shipment without incurring VAT.

The measure is expected to boost competition in the local market, expand consumer choice, and help lower prices for competing products already sold in Israel.