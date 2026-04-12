The IDF Spokesperson's Unit issued an unusual clarification this afternoon (Sunday) following remarks made by Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fox in a High Court hearing regarding the conscription law. The clarification was intended to clarify Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir's position regarding a quote from a cabinet meeting.

During the court hearing, Cabinet Secretary Fox read a quote from the Chief of Staff from the Cabinet meeting as proof of his support for the conscription law being promoted by the government.

"Without these three laws - the Conscription Law, 36 months and the Reserves Law - the IDF will collapse, the IDF will not be able to carry out its current missions," Fox quoted Zamir, adding the Chief of Staff's warning to the Cabinet: "We must deal with this matter, and it would be better if it were one hour earlier."

The IDF stated: "Following the clarification that was issued, it should be emphasized that the Chief of the General Staff referred to the need for conscription legislation that would address the IDF’s immediate and urgent operational needs, as presented over the past year and since assuming his position. The Chief of the General Staff did not express support for any specific conscription law."

"The Chief of the General Staff warned during Cabinet discussions that beginning in January 2027, the length of mandatory service is expected to be reduced to 30 months. This reduction in force levels, alongside an increase in the scope of IDF missions, will place an unreasonable burden on reservists.

"Therefore, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized the need to advance a comprehensive legislative solution, including extending mandatory service to 36 months, updating the Reserve Service Law, and establishing a framework that would enable an increase in the number of recruits to the IDF in order to meet its expanding missions.

"The IDF will continue to present its professional requirements to the political echelon," the IDF statement concluded.