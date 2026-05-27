Coalition chairman Ofir Katz announced on Wednesday morning that on Monday, the bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset will be brought for discussion and a vote.

The bill will first be voted on by the Knesset Committee, and later the same day it will be brought to the Knesset plenum for its first reading.

The September 1 election date has been removed from the schedule entirely. The emerging range is between September 8, just days before Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), and October 27.

After the first reading, the bill will return to the Knesset Committee for preparation ahead of its second and third readings. Only after final approval in the plenum will the exact election date be set.

Last week, the plenum approved 13 bills to dissolve the Knesset in preliminary readings - from the coalition and nearly all opposition factions.

The opposition supported all of them. The coalition chose to move forward only with its own proposal and the Blue and White proposal.