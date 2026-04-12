Israel has issued a diplomatic reprimand to Spain's most senior diplomat in Tel Aviv following the detonation of a giant effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Spanish town this week.

The seven-meter figure, packed with 14 kilograms of gunpowder, was part of a decades-old ceremony held on April 5 in El Burgo, a small town near the southern city of Malaga, according to The Independent.

Mayor Maria Dolores Narvaez told local television that the annual event has previously featured effigies of figures such as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, stating on social media, "The appalling antisemitic hatred on display here is a direct result of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government's systemic incitement." The statement included a video clip of the event.

In response, a Spanish Foreign Ministry source asserted, "The Spanish government is committed to fighting against antisemitism and any form of hate or discrimination. As such we totally reject any insidious allegation which suggests the contrary."

The incident further escalates a long-running diplomatic dispute between Spain and Israel, which began over the Gaza conflict.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

In April of 2024, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

A month later, Albares advocated for international sanctions against Israel, citing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar decided, in coordination with Netanyahu, that Spain will not be permitted to participate in the CMCC, the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, established under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

In its announcement, the Foreign Ministry explained the decision was made against the backdrop of "the anti-Israel obsession of Prime Minister Sanchez’s government and its serious harm to Israeli (and also American) interests, including during the war against Iran."