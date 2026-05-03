Spain’s Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate release of a Spanish citizen detained by Israel following the interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla, after an Israeli court extended his detention by two days.

Saif Abu Keshek, a resident of Barcelona, and Brazilian national Thiago Ávila appeared before a court in Ashkelon on Sunday, several days after Israeli forces intercepted multiple vessels attempting to breach Israel’s maritime blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla consisted of dozens of boats carrying activists from numerous countries. Israeli authorities stated that over 170 individuals were removed from the vessels, with Abu Keshek and Ávila transferred to Israel for questioning.

A legal advocacy group representing the two stated that the court approved a two-day extension of their detention without filing formal charges.

A source from Spain’s Foreign Ministry told The Guardian that the Spanish consul in Tel Aviv attended the hearing and described Abu Keshek as being “held illegally." The source added that his next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and that Spain is demanding his immediate release.

The organization representing the detainees said its lawyers met both men at Shikma prison in Ashkelon. According to the group, Ávila alleged he was subjected to severe physical treatment during the interception, including being dragged and beaten. He further claimed he was later held in isolation and blindfolded.

The same group reported that Abu Keshek was restrained and blindfolded from the time of his detention until arrival in Israel. Both individuals have reportedly begun a hunger strike in protest of their detention conditions.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has accused the two activists of links to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), an organization designated by the US as affiliated with Hamas.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said: “Saif Abu Keshek, a leading member of the PCPA - an organization designated and sanctioned by the United States as a Hamas front - and Thiago Ávila, who operates with the PCPA and is suspected of illegal activity, have arrived in Israel. They will be transferred for questioning by law enforcement authorities. Both will receive a consular visit from the representatives of their respective countries in Israel."

The statement further alleged that Abu Keshek serves as a liaison for Hamas officials and assists in financial transfers for the group. It also noted prior detentions in Egypt and Tunisia in connection with related activities.

Spain and Brazil issued a joint statement condemning the interception, describing it as the abduction of their citizens in international waters and calling for their immediate return.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also criticized the incident, stating that Spain would defend its citizens and international law while demanding the release of the detained individual.

Organizers of the flotilla claimed the interception occurred far from Gaza and alleged that equipment was damaged during the operation. Israeli authorities did not comment on these claims.