Israeli authorities on Sunday completed the deportation of two foreign nationals who were apprehended during a recent attempt to breach the maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The individuals, Spanish citizen Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian national Thiago Avila, were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla which was intercepted by the Israeli Navy in late April.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the move in a statement published on social media, emphasizing the state's firm stance on maritime security.

“After their investigation was completed, the two professional provocateurs, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel," the Foreign Ministry wrote.

It stressed, “Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza."

The pair was among dozens of activists aboard the flotilla which was stopped in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30. Upon intercepting the flotilla, the Navy discovered - as in the cases of previous flotillas - that it was not carrying “humanitarian aid" for Gaza as its organizers had claimed.

While most participants of the flotilla were directed to Crete and released, Abu Keshek and Avila were brought to Israel for questioning.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has noted that both men remained in Israel for questioning by law enforcement authorities, as both are connected to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), an organization under US sanctions for alleged ties to Hamas.

An Israeli court had previously rejected an appeal against their detention on Wednesday, allowing security forces additional time to conduct their investigation. During their week-long stay in Ashkelon, both men reportedly engaged in hunger strikes.

The detention of the two men sparked significant diplomatic tension, particularly with Spain and Brazil. Relations between Jerusalem and Madrid have reached a historic low following the Spanish government's recognition of a Palestinian state and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s inflammatory rhetoric regarding Israel’s military operations.

Spanish diplomats claimed that Israel provided "no evidence" linking Abu Keshek to Hamas. Spain also summoned the Israeli top envoy for a meeting.

Following his arrival in Athens on Sunday, Abu Keshek posted on social media, "I leave behind thousands of Palestinian prisoners, children, women, and men. I am sure that the treatment I was subjected to is nothing compared to the suffering they endure."