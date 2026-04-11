Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a recorded statement Saturday night amid the ceasefire with Iran and ongoing fighting with Hezbollah.

"The campaign is not yet over, but it is already clear that we have achieved historic accomplishments," Netanyahu said. "I want to remind everyone where we were: Iran tried to encircle Israel in a stranglehold. They sought to choke us, and now we are choking them. They threatened our destruction, and now they are fighting to survive."

"We hit them, [but] we have more to do. I approved all sorts of actions, most of them covert, in order to delay Iran, and we did delay them, but the world didn’t hear it. Many said, 'It’s not so bad. It wouldn't even be that terrible if Iran had nuclear weapons.' I heard those voices not only abroad but also within Israel. And I, as the Prime Minister of Israel, only Jewish state, could not accept that."

He added, "The biggest change was made on the evening of Operation Rising Lion, when I informed you that our daring pilots were flying in Iranian skies and striking targets all across Iran. We were the first to break the barrier of fear and act inside Iran itself."

"I remember the feeling I had the emotion, the pride, the goosebumps. I know that you all experienced it. But if I had told you a year ago that our pilots would be flying over Iran, who would have believed it?"

Netanyahu also stressed that Israel prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, reiterating, "We had to remove two existential threats. Had we not launched these two operations, Iran would already have nuclear bombs. We have prevented that existential danger."