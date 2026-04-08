The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday evening that Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, aged 20, from Beit She'an, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Lifshiz was a soldier from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

In the incident in which Staff Sergeant Lifshiz fell, five additional combat soldiers were injured to varying degrees. They were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

An inquiry into the incident found that the Golani soldiers launched a raid in the village of At-Taybah in southern Lebanon, three kilometers from the Israeli town of Misgav Am, an area where the forces have been operating in recent days, to search a new area in the outskirts of the village.

During the operation, Hezbollah terrorists opened fire at the soldiers from the 13th Battalion from close range. Staff Sergeant Touvel Lifshiz was killed, another soldier was seriously wounded, and four other soldiers suffered moderate and minor wounds. The troops returned fire, and the IDF conducted an airstrike on the area to isolate it.