Illustration of IDF strikes in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday revealed the details behind the largest strike in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IDF on Wednesday completed a large-scale wave of strikes targeting command centers and military infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across three areas simultaneously: Beirut, Beqaa, and southern Lebanon, following Hezbollah terrorists' attempts to expand their activity from Beirut northward into additional areas.

The large-scale wave of strikes was based on precise and high-quality intelligence, while using high-quality capabilities that allowed striking multiple areas simultaneously within a single minute.

Following an initial IDF intelligence assessment, it can be determined that the IDF has eliminated more than 180 Hezbollah terrorists. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stressed that the count is ongoing at this time.

As part of the strikes, approximately 100 targets were struck in three areas simultaneously: More than 45 Hezbollah main command centers, approximately 40 military structures used by Hezbollah commanders to advance terror attacks, and multiple terror infrastructure used by the top military terrorists of the organization.

In Beirut, the IDF struck approximately 35 military infrastructure sites of the Hezbollah terror organization, including an emergency command center used by Hezbollah's intelligence unit, a command center used by the Radwan Force, and a command center used by Hezbollah's missile unit.

In southern Lebanon, approximately 40 additional infrastructure sites were struck, including a unit and a weapons storage facility. Simultaneously, in the Beqaa Valley, headquarters of the Radwan Force and the intelligence unit were struck, along with additional infrastructure.

The IDF noted that, from these command centers, Hezbollah terrorists operated to advance and plan terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians in recent times, particularly during the current operation.

“This constitutes a significant and deep blow to the operational and command capabilities of the Hezbollah terror organization," the IDF said.

It further noted that most of the infrastructure sites struck were located in the heart of the civilian population, a cynical use of Lebanese civilians as a human shield by the Hezbollah terror organization.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible, including using precise ammunition and aerial surveillance, the statement stressed.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)