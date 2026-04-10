The security situation in the Gaza Strip, about two and a half years after the outbreak of the war, indicates a high level of adaptability by the Hamas terrorist organization, which continues its efforts to rebuild and strengthen despite the damage it has sustained.

According to information published by Mako, Hamas is exploiting the humanitarian space and the civilian population to gather intelligence and bolster its military and economic capabilities.

One of Hamas’s new and concerning tactics for collecting intelligence on IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip involves increased use of kites carrying small cameras.

The kites are flown by children in front of IDF forces, with the aim of preventing strikes against the operators and making it difficult for the army to respond without creating an international incident involving harm to uninvolved civilians.

According to estimates, around 20,000 armed operatives are currently active in the Gaza Strip, alongside a gradual restoration of terrorist command-and-control capabilities.

The report also indicates that Hamas maintains control over approximately 50% of the territory of the Strip, mainly beyond the “yellow line." At the same time, the IDF has not yet eliminated all “encircled operatives" in Rafah, some of whom continue to emerge and attempt to attack forces.

According to the report, in recent weeks, Hamas has carried out several attempts to approach military positions using deceptive tactics. In one case, an unarmed operative who entered a position was killed, and two phones were found in his possession.

IDF sources note that one of the main factors behind Hamas’s rebuilding is the continued smuggling of weapons and equipment, including via humanitarian aid convoys. In addition, there has been increased use of drones for smuggling and intelligence-gathering purposes, despite efforts to thwart such activities.