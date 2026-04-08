US Vice President JD Vance addressed reporters regarding the ongoing ceasefire and negotiations with Iran, emphasizing that the agreement is focused specifically on Iran and US allies, not broader regional conflicts.

Responding to questions about whether Israel should pause its operations in Lebanon to facilitate negotiations, Vance stated that he had not yet received a full update but noted that there had been "some conversations between the Israelis and the leadership of our country today." He added that there appears to be "a legitimate misunderstanding," explaining that "the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't."

"We never made that promise," Vance said. "What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran, and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states."

He noted that Israel has, as he understands it, shown some willingness to restrain its actions in Lebanon, saying this was "not because that is part of the ceasefire" but rather an effort "to make sure that our negotiation is successful."

Vance warned that if Iran allows negotiations to collapse over issues unrelated to the ceasefire, "that's ultimately their choice," adding, "We think that would be dumb, but that's their choice."

Addressing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Vance said there are early signs of improvement. "We've already seen an increase in traffic today," he said, expressing hope for further progress. He added that markets appear to reflect this trend, noting that oil prices have declined.

"The deal is a ceasefire, a negotiation," Vance said. "What we give is that. And what they give is the straits are going to be reopened." He warned that if Iran does not uphold its commitments, "the President is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms."

Asked about his role in the negotiations, Vance described it as primarily coordinating communications. "My key role was I sat on the phone a lot. I answered a lot of phone calls. I made a lot of phone calls," he said, adding that he is "happy about where we are."

He stressed that Iran must now take further steps, saying, "the Iranians have got to take the next step, or the President has a lot of options to go back to the war."

On the issue of Iran’s nuclear program, Vance said the matter would be central to ongoing talks. "We want Iran to not be able to make a nuclear weapon," he said, adding that the US is seeking commitments regarding nuclear fuel.

He indicated that potential incentives, including sanctions relief and economic cooperation, depend on Iran’s actions. "That's not going to happen unless the Iranians make a firm commitment to stop anything close to the development of a nuclear weapon," he said.

Vance emphasized that the US maintains significant leverage, stating, "the president has all the cards here." He added that while there are "some signs" Iran may engage constructively, there have also been displays of "bravado."

Responding to questions about strong rhetoric toward Iran, Vance said the US position is aimed at ensuring security. "What he's trying to do is make sure the American people are safe and strike a deal that's good for the American people," he said, while encouraging Iran "to be negotiators in good faith."

Regarding enrichment, Vance reiterated that the US position remains unchanged. "We don't want Iran to have the capacity to build a nuclear weapon," he said, adding that the US is focused on what Iran does rather than what it claims it has the right to do.

He also addressed recent remarks by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who expressed distrust of the US and cited alleged violations of the ceasefire. Vance said that disagreement on several points suggests broader agreement elsewhere.

"If he's frustrated about three issues, that actually means that there's a lot of agreement," Vance said.

He described ceasefires as inherently "messy," noting that initial violations occurred shortly after the agreement was announced but said there are "signs that things are going in the right direction."

Reiterating the US stance, Vance said, "we want to stop the bombing," adding that all parties must move in that direction.

"We've got a lot more to do," he concluded, while expressing confidence in the US position. "We've got a strong hand, and we're going to play it well."