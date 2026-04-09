The IDF confirmed on Thursday that, acting on intelligence, it struck and eliminated Maher Qassem Hamdan, the Commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades terrorist organization in the Chebaa area in southern Lebanon.

Hamdan was responsible for terrorist recruitment, weapons supply, and funding the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in Chebaa.

The Lebanese Resistance Brigades terror organization is funded by the Hezbollah terror organization and is connected to it directly. The terrorists of the terrorist organization take part in executing terror activities against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Hamadan was eliminated with an additional seven terrorists who were fleeing the Cheba area, where they were operating, to the Sidon area.